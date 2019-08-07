Insulet Corp at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Kyle William Rose - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Continue on with the diabetes team this afternoon but transition over to insulin delivery. So next up we have Insulet, who is a top player on the insulin pump market, with what we believe is a very novel and differentiated both form factor and business model. So the company just reported -- we really think it's driven by the innovative new product cycle in DASH but also what we view as kind of a Trojan horse in the diabetes space, which is the shift to the pharmacy model. So I'm very excited



to have Insulet with us this afternoon. And presenting on behalf of Insulet is Bret Christensen,



the Chief Commercial Officer. We also have Deb Gordon, the Vice President of IR and Corporate Communications, in the audience as well.



So without any further ado, I will pass it over to Bret. Thank you.



Bret Christensen - Insulet Corporation - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer



Thanks, Kyle. Good afternoon, everyone. It is great to be here to talk about Insulet Cor