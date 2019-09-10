Insulet Corp at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Transcript

Sep 10, 2019 / 03:45PM GMT

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Let's go ahead and get started here as we progress through the morning and get into lunch. My name is David Lewis, Medical Device Analyst at Morgan Stanley. It's my pleasure to have with us here Insulet Corporation and 2 members of management, Shacey Petrovic, the CEO; and Wayde McMillan, I was going to say recently hired CFO, but you're actually -- you're almost kind of a veteran now, I feel like.



Wayde D. McMillan - Insulet Corporation - Executive VP,CFO & Treasurer



Yes. 6 months.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDAlmost a veteran. So Shacey, I want to talk sort of strategically, and then I'll go to cut away some other dynamics. But I think the first thing is that the second quarter represented a -- unquestionably, an inflection quarter for Insulet. There's a lot of people kind of calling -- we've had kind of an enormous number of calls about it. What exactly is driving that inflection? So maybe just tal