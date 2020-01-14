Insulet Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 14, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Robert Justin Marcus - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hello everybody, I'm Robbie Marcus, the medical device analyst at JPMorgan. I'm very pleased to introduce Shacey Petrovic, the President and CEO of Insulet.



Shacey?



Shacey Petrovic - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Robbie. It's great to be here this morning to discuss Insulet Corporation. Our mission at Insulet is to improve the lives of people living with insulin-dependent diabetes. And in fact, I grew up with diabetes in my family. My father has lived with type 1 for more than 40 years now.



For most of his life, he was pretty poorly controlled on multiple daily injections. And I always think of him when I see this picture of Lexi. In 2015, he started to use Omnipod. It was a game changer for him. And like Lexi, my father is an avid swimmer. And he also goes to the gym quite frequently, and he needed a technology to sort of fit into his lifestyle. So you could see Omnipod here pictured on Lexi's arm. It's a 3-day disposable patch pump that