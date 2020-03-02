Insulet Corp at Cowen HealthCare Conference Transcript

Mar 02, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Ryan Blicker - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - VP of Healthcare



All right. Hi, everyone. Thank you for coming. We're very happy to have the full Insulet team with us here today. And I think we're going to start with some prepared remarks on some breaking news and then we'll jump into a fireside chat.



Shacey Petrovic - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Yes, great. Thanks, Ryan. So it's great to be here with you. We've lots of exciting things going on at Insulet. And it's a good opportunity for me personally to address one particular update.



This morning, we announced that we are pausing the Horizon pivotal trial. For most -- anyone in the room who doesn't know what that is, Horizon is our automated insulin delivery system that's under investigation. And we are about halfway through the trial, so about 9,000 patient-wearing days in a total of 21,000 patient-wearing days that we expect news to submit to the FDA for clearance. And we learned just recently of a software anomaly that in certain circumstances relate to how the CGM