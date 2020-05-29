Insulet Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Insulet Corporation 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Shacey Petrovic - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Insulet Corporation. I am Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Insulet, and I will be presiding over the meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the health and safety of our shareholders, our employees and our Board of Directors, this annual meeting is being conducted virtually via live webcast.



The last few months have posed extraordinary challenges for countries and communities around the world as we've grappled with the impact of COVID-19. Our hearts go out to those whose health has been affected, and our gratitude goes out to the many medical professionals and first responders on the front lines. We also hope that all of you joining us on today's cal