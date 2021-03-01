Mar 01, 2021 / 01:20PM GMT

Jayson Tyler Bedford - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Medical Supplies and Devices Analyst



Good morning. I think we're going to get started. My name is Jayson Bedford. I cover medical devices here at Raymond James. Thank you, certainly, everyone who's joining here.



Kicking off the med devices track here at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference is Insulet. They've been coming to this conference for 10-plus years now. And hopefully, next year, we'll be back down in sunny Orlando.



So we've been fans of this business, and the management team has done a great job of executing on the differentiated features of the product and the business model. I think they're entering a new phase of the business with the launch of an exciting new product in 2021 here.



So here to tell us more about the business, the company's CEO and President, Shacey Petrovic. Over to you, Shacey.



Shacey Petrovic - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Jayson. It's great to be here with you