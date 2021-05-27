Insulet Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Welcome to Insulet Corporation's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to introduce Shacey Petrovic, Insulet's President and Chief Executive Officer.



Shacey Petrovic - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Insulet Corporation. I am Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Insulet, and I will be presiding over this meeting.



The last year has presented all of us with extraordinary challenges, and we are encouraged to finally see signs of the pandemic easing in some parts of the world. Here, at Insulet, I am pleased to report that our entire team faced the obstacles head-on and delivered another successful year for the company. We quickly adapted to the changing needs of our customers to help simplify life for those living with diabetes. We executed our strategy, delivered strong financial performance and expanded our global footprint to bring life-changing innovations to more people across the globe. I will have more to say about our