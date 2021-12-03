Dec 03, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
Fang Chu - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate
All right. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, depending on where you are. Thanks for joining us on the final day of the Nasdaq Investor Conference. My name is Calvin Chu, member of the medical device equity research team at Morgan Stanley.
It's my pleasure today to have the Insulet management team with us, Shacey Petrovic, President and CEO; and Wayde McMillan, EVP and CFO.
Before we begin, I'll just run through our disclaimer. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
With that, Shacey and Wayde, thank you so much for joining us today.
Shacey Petrovic - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Calvin. It's great to be with you today to share a little bit about Insulet's story.
Insulet Corp at Nasdaq Investor Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Dec 03, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...