Insulet Corp at Nasdaq Investor Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 03, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Fang Chu - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate



All right. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, depending on where you are. Thanks for joining us on the final day of the Nasdaq Investor Conference. My name is Calvin Chu, member of the medical device equity research team at Morgan Stanley.



It's my pleasure today to have the Insulet management team with us, Shacey Petrovic, President and CEO; and Wayde McMillan, EVP and CFO.



Before we begin, I'll just run through our disclaimer. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



With that, Shacey and Wayde, thank you so much for joining us today.



Shacey Petrovic - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Calvin. It's great to be with you today to share a little bit about Insulet's story.

