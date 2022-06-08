Insulet Corp at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

Jun 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Malgorzata Maria Kaczor Andrew - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner



(inaudible). So again, I appreciate everyone showing up to day 3 of the William Blair Growth Stock Conference. Very happy to have you guys here. For those of you that don't know me, my name is Margaret Kaczor. I'm a research analyst here at William Blair & Company who covers Insulet.



Before we begin, I am required to inform you that I personally own shares of Insulet. And beyond that, you can obtain a complete list of research disclosures or potential conflicts of interest at williamblair.com. Now we're very pleased to have an entire lineup and potentially the brain trust of Insulet here. We've got the new CEO, Jim Hollingshead, and potentially, your inaugural kind of buy-side event at least. We've got the CCO, Bret Christensen, who's been around for a long time, really doing well. Hopefully, we can keep going. And then the EVP of Innovation and Strategy, Eric Benjamin, here with us today.



And you guys know I usually do an intro, I'm going to try to keep it hyper, hyper short here. But suf