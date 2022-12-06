Insulet Corp at Nasdaq Investor Conference Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Cecilia E. Furlong - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the 47th NASDAQ Conference in association with Morgan Stanley. I'm Cecilia Furlong, a Medical Device Analyst here at Morgan Stanley. It's my pleasure to have Insulet with us, CEO, Jim Hollingshead; and then also Deb Gordon, IR. Thank you both for being here with us today.



James R. Hollingshead - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Cecilia. It's great to be here. And is this still morning or good afternoon, everybody. It's nice to see you all here. Let me just start with a couple of comments about Insulet for those of you who may not know us. Our mission is to massively simplify the lives for people with diabetes. And we're known for the Omnipod product platform.



The Omnipod is a wearable disposable tubeless insulin delivery system. We're really excited that we've just launched the fifth generation of that product, which also includes an automated insulin delivery algorithm is a product called the Omni