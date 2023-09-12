Sep 12, 2023 / 06:35PM GMT

Jeffrey D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon. I think we're going to get started. My name is Jeff Johnson. I'm the senior medical technology analyst at Baird and our next presentation this afternoon is from Insulet Corporation, a leader in the $3.5 billion global insulin pump market.



With us today from Insulet, we're happy to have Chief Executive Officer, Jim Hollingshead, Chief Financial Officer, Wayde McMillan and Vice President of Investor Relations, Deb Gordon. Jim, I'm going to turn it over to you if you have a few minutes of prepared remarks, and then we'll go into Q&A.



James R. Hollingshead - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Jeff, and thanks for having us, and thanks for coming everybody. Our business has just fantastic momentum. We're coming off of a record quarter with our Q2. We had record new customer starts, a really terrific new customer starts quarter. We grew 32% globally, which is our largest growth number since 2019, and we're a subs