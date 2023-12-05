Insulet Corp at Nasdaq Investor Conference Transcript

Dec 05, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Patrick Wood -



Amazing. Perfect. Well, hopefully, everyone can hear me. Welcome. This is Patrick Wood. I run the U.S. med tech team. I'm thrilled to have Lauren Budden here, who's the CFO of Insulet; and Deb Gordon, who runs IR and Communications, what should be, I think, a fun back and forth, talking about an exciting time for the company. And so I think why don't we just hop straight into Q&A, if that works?



Lauren Budden - Insulet Corporation - Group VP, CAO, Controller & Interim CFO and Treasurer



Sure.



Questions and Answers:

Amazing. Maybe if we start -- and unsure how familiar some of the audience are with some of the topics, it might be worth going over them. But O5, Omnipod 5, big, new product for you guys, great adoption in Q3. How are you thinking about the success of that platform and the movement into 2024?- Insulet Corporation - Group VP, CAO, Controller & Interim CFO and TreasurerYes. So thanks, Patrick. Omnipod 5, we've been thr