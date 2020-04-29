Pool Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Stokely, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pool Corporation. Please go ahead.



John E. Stokely - Pool Corporation - Non-Executive Chairman & Lead Independent Director



Good morning. The meeting is now called to order. My name is John Stokely, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pool Corporation. On behalf of the company, I welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the proposals described in the proxy materials, which were sent to all stockholders in March. We'll be glad to respond to any of your questions should you have any later in the meeting.



This is our first virtual meeting at Pool. Our people have done a really good job of planning this event, so we don't expect any technical difficulties today. The polls are open. To vote, please follow the instructions on the meeting website. The polls will remain open until the conclusion of the presen