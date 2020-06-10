Pool Corp at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 06:20PM GMT

Ryan James Merkel - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the POOLCORP presentation. I'm Ryan Merkel from William Blair's research department.



Before we begin, I need to remind you that a complete list of disclosures and conflicts of interest is available on our website.



With us today is Pete Arvan, President and CEO. We also have Mark Joslin, Senior Vice President and CFO.



POOLCORP is the #1 distributor of swimming pool and backyard bidding products, operating in over 375 locations in North America, Europe and Australia.



So let me throw it to Pete. They're going to go through the slide deck for 10 or 15 minutes, and then we'll open it up to Q&A.



Peter D. Arvan - Pool Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Great. Thank you, Ryan, and good morning, and good afternoon to everyone on the phone. Mark and I are going to walk you through a very short slide deck, and I will do the first part of the presentation, then Mark will join in for the