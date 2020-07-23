Jul 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. And welcome to the Pool Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Mark W. Joslin - Pool Corporation - Senior VP & CFO
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2020 earnings call.
I'd like to remind our listeners that our discussion, comments and responses to questions today may include forward-looking statements, including management's outlook for 2020 and future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information regarding the factors and variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results is discussed in our 10-K.
In addition, we may make references to non-GAAP financial measures in our comments. A description and reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures is included in our press release and posted to our corporate website in our Investor R
Q2 2020 Pool Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...