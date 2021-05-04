Pool Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Pool Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to introduce the first presenter, John Stokely. Please go ahead.



John E. Stokely - Pool Corporation - Non-Executive Chairman & Lead Independent Director



Good morning. The meeting is now called to order. I am John Stokely, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pool Corporation. On behalf of the company, I welcome you to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the proposals described in the proxy materials, which were sent to all stockholders in March. We'll be glad to respond to any questions you may have later in the meeting. This is our second virtual meeting for Pool. We don't expect any technical difficulties today, but our operator will be available to provide instructions as necessary.



The polls are open. To vote, please follow the instructions on the meeting website. The polls will remain open until the conclusion of the presentation of the matters to be voted on.



The core responsibility of our