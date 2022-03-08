Pool Corp Investor Day Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Curtis J. Scheel - Pool Corporation - Director of IR



Good morning, everybody. And welcome to the 2022 Pool Corp. Investor Day. Thank you very much for joining us today. Today's presentation may contain some forward-looking statements that speak only to the date of this presentation and may be subject to change. Actual results may vary and may vary materially due to a variety of factors that affect our business. Those are spelled out in our 2021 annual report, which has been filed with the SEC. Presentation may also contain references to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles can be found in the appendix at the end of this presentation.



Most of the company's most recent earnings release, which was furnished in our current annual report -- our current Form 8-K report filed with the SEC as well.



Just a little administrative note for everybody here in the room. If you need to leave the roo