Q4 2022 Pool Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Pool Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hart, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Melanie M. Housey Hart - Pool Corporation - VP, CAO, CFO, & Treasurer



Welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Our discussion, comments and responses to questions today may include forward-looking statements, including management's outlook for 2023 and future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information regarding the factors and variables that could cause actual results to differ from projected results are discussed in our 10-K.



In addition, we may make references to non-GAAP financial measures in our comments. A description and reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures is included in our press release and posted to our corporate website in the Investor Relations section. I'll now turn the call over to our