May 14, 2020

Robert Andrew Koort - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD



Good morning, everybody. This is Bob Koort from Goldman Sachs, I head up the U.S. equity research effort in the chemical space. Joining me from my team is Anthony Walker, who helps me cover PPG. And from PPG, in addition to John Bruno from IR, we've got Vince Morales, who is Senior VP and CFO. And Vince, I thought maybe we could start out -- I should also remind all the clients on the webcast, there is an opportunity for you to ask questions. There's a question box there, and you could submit those. We'll prioritize your questions first. But Anthony and I have a long list here that we'll ask if you guys don't ask them yourselves.



Maybe first to start off, Vince, you guys are very big and broad and diversified consumer, industrial end markets global. Can you just give us a helicopter tour around the world as we sit here in mid-May of how they're developing around the world?



Vincent J. Morales - PPG Industries, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Sure, Bob and Anthony, thanks for having us. I th