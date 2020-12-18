Dec 18, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Mervi Pohjoisaho -



Please see here today's agenda and the speakers.



Firstly, Heikki Westerlund. Chairman of the comment, representing the independent members of the Board of Tikkurila, will introduce the Board of Directors view on the offer. Thereafter, Elisa Markula, CEO of Tikkurila, will give you an update on the recent developments in Tikkurila. After Elisa's presentation, we will give a floor to the Chairman and the Chief Chief Executive Officer of PPG, Michael McGarry, who will be presenting here online. After all the speeches, we will have time for some questions.



Please welcome the first speaker, Heikki Westerlund. The word is yours.



Heikki Seppo Westerlund - Tikkurila Oyj - Independent Director



Thank you, Mervi. Like she mentioned, my name is Heikki Westerlund, and I have been acting as Chairman for the independent Board members committee, preparing Board's opinion on this public tender offer.



Triggering factor for thi