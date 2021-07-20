Q2 2021 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Jason, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PPG Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Bruno, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.



John Bruno - PPG Industries, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone. Once again, this is John Bruno. We appreciate your continued interest in PPG and welcome you to our second quarter 2021 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call from PPG are Michael McGarry, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Vince Morales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our comments relate to the financial information released after U.S. equity markets closed on Monday, July 19, 2021. We have posted detailed commentary and accompanying presentation slides on the Investor center of our website, ppg.com. The slides are also available on the webcast site for this call and pr