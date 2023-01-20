Q4 2022 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



John Bruno - PPG Industries, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Emily, and good morning, everyone. Once again, this is John Bruno. We appreciate your continued interest in PPG and welcome you to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call from PPG are Tim Knavish, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Vince Morales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our comments relate to the financial information released after U.S. equity markets closed on Thursday, January 19, 2023. We have posted detailed commentary and accompanying presentation slides on the Investor Center of our website at ppg.com.



The slides are also available on the webcast site for this call to provide additional sup