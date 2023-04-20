PPG Industries Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the PPG Industries, Inc. Annual Meeting of Shareholders. This webcast is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Michael McGarry. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael H. McGarry - PPG Industries, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Good morning. 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PPG Industries, Inc. call to order. I am Michael McGarry, Executive Chairman of the Board. As you know, we are holding this annual meeting shareholders as a virtual meeting. On behalf of PPG associates worldwide and the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome the shareholders of PPG to our 140th Annual Meeting. I would like to begin this morning by introducing the PPG Board of Directors who are in attendance via electronic means.



There are five current directors who are standing for election at this meeting. Steve Angel, Chairman of the Board of Linde plc. Hugh Grant, retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Monsanto Company, Melanie Healey, former Group President, North America of the Procter & Gambl