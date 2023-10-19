Q3 2023 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

John Bruno -



Thank you, Emily, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your interest in PPG, and welcome you to our third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call from PPG are Tim Knavish, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Vince Morales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our comments relate to the financial information released after U.S. equity markets closed on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. We have posted detailed commentary and accompanying presentation slides on the Investor Center of our website, ppg.com. The slides are also available on the webcast site for this call and provide additional support to the opening comments Tim will make shortly. Following management's pe