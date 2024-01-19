Q4 2023 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Jonathan Edwards - PPG Industries, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Elliot, and good morning, everyone. This is Jonathan Edwards. We appreciate your continued interest in PPG and welcome you to our fourth quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call from PPG are Tim Knavish, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Vince Morales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Bruno, Vice President of Finance.



Our comments relate to the financial information released after U.S. equity markets closed on Thursday, January 18, 2024. We have posted detailed commentary and accompanying presentation slides on the investor center of our website, ppg.com. The slides are also available on the webcas