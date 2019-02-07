Q4 2018 Prudential Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Prudential Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



And I would now like to turn the conference over to the Head of Investor Relations, Darin Arita. Please go ahead, sir.



Darin C. Arita - Prudential Financial, Inc. - SVP, Head of IR



Thank you, Brad. Good morning, and thank you for joining our call. Representing Prudential on today's call are Charlie Lowrey, CEO; Rob Falzon, Vice Chairman; Steve Pelletier, Head of Domestic Businesses; Scott Sleyster, Head of International Businesses; Ken Tanji, Chief Financial Officer; and Rob Axel, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. We will start with prepared remarks by Charlie, Rob and Ken, and then we will take your questions.



Today's presentation may include forward-looking statements. It is possible that actual results may differ materially from the predictions we make today. In addition, this presentation may include references to non-GAAP measures. For a re