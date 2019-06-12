Jun 12, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Prudential's 2019 Financial Strength Symposium. Please welcome Darin Arita, Head of Investor Relations.



Darin C. Arita - Prudential Financial, Inc. - Senior VP and Head of IR



Welcome. Welcome to our 2019 Financial Strength Symposium, and welcome to Newark. We appreciate all of you coming here to our home. You're in one of our -- actually our newest building here in Newark. It's less than 4 years old. And the hall that you're in is named after Kiyo Sakaguchi. Sakaguchi's son was a great leader here for Prudential. As many of you know, he founded our business in Japan more than 30 years ago. And that business has grown significantly, and today, Japan represents close to 40% of Prudential's operating income. You'll get to meet many more of our great leaders here today at our Financial Strength Symposium.



What we also hope you get out of today is get a better understanding of how we're differentiated and how we will grow. And then, finally, to see the financial strength across our business.



Just a few house