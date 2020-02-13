Feb 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Jay Adam Cohen - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst
Our next session is with Charlie Lowrey. Charlie is Chairman and CEO of Prudential. He was appointed as CEO in the fall of 2018. So -- it must feel longer to you.
Charles Frederick Lowrey - Prudential Financial, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President
Feels much longer than a year.
Jay Adam Cohen - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst
Prior to this role, Charlie was COO of Prudential's international business, has previously served as Head of PGIM as well. And joined Prudential in 2001 from JPMorgan, where he ran real estate and lodging, investment banking business. And I think you trained as an architect as well.
Charles Frederick Lowrey - Prudential Financial, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President
Yes, and practiced.
Jay Adam Cohen - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst
You did?
Charles Frederick Lowrey
Prudential Financial Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Securities Insurance Conference Transcript
