Dec 09, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Jeffrey Marc Silber - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD & Senior Equity Analyst
Good morning. It's Jeff Silber with BMO Capital Markets, and I'm the analyst that covers S&P Global, SPGI is the ticker. We are thrilled this morning to host a fireside chat with Martin Fraenkel. Martin is the President of S&P Global Platts, and we're going to focus on his unit this morning.
You do have an opportunity to ask questions. You can see via the app. There's a place where you can ask a question, and I will monitor that and try to ask questions on your behalf. If for some reason it's not working for you, just feel free to send me an e-mail. It's Jeff, jeff.silber, S as in Sam, I-L, B as in boy, E-R, [email protected], and I'll be happy to ask questions on your behalf.
So again, Martin, really appreciate you joining us this morning. Thanks so much.
Martin E. Fraenkel - S&P Global Inc. - President of S&P Global Platts Inc
It's a pleasure to be here. Thanks for having me.
