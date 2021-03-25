Mar 25, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Hamzah Mazari - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Thank you, everybody, for joining us. This is Hamzah Mazari, Business Services Head for Jefferies in North America. Very pleased to have Doug Peterson, CEO of S&P Global, with us here for this fireside chat.



I also have my colleague, Mario Cortellacci, who will be fielding questions from the audience. Again, at any time there should be a type of question -- where you can type a question in the chat, and we'll field those questions as well later in the dialogue. So feel free to send them at any time.



So with that, Doug, thank you so much for joining us. It's a pleasure to have you, as always.



Douglas L. Peterson - S&P Global Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Hamzah. Great to be with you here today. I wish we could be in person.



Hamzah Mazari - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Yes, for sure, for sure. Next time, hopefully.



Questions and Answers: