Apr 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Welcome to S&P Global's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'd like to inform you that this call is being recorded for broadcast. (Operator Instructions)
To access the webcast and slides, go to investor.spglobal.com. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to introduce Mr. Chip Merritt, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for S&P Global. Sir, you may begin.
Robert Merritt - S&P Global Inc. - SVP of IR
Thank you for joining S&P Global's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Presenting on today's call are Doug Peterson, President and CEO; and Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
We issued a news release with our results earlier today. If you need a copy of the release and financial schedules, they can be downloaded at investor.spglobal.com.
Before we begin, I need to provide certain cautionary remarks about forward-looking statements. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in the teleconference may contain forward-looking stateme
Q1 2021 S&P Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...