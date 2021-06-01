Jun 01, 2021 / 04:40PM GMT
Sameer Kalucha - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Analyst
Hi. This is Sameer Kalucha. I'm an information services analyst here at Deutsche Bank. On behalf of Deutsche Bank, I'm very pleased to welcome Standard & Poor's CFO, Ewout Steenbergen, to be here. It's a pleasure to have you here, Ewout.
Ewout Lucien Steenbergen - S&P Global Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, Sameer. Really a pleasure to be here.
Sameer Kalucha - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Analyst
And to -- just to start off, I don't think, this is kind of like childish as well, S&P needs any introduction. This is among the oldest of the brands that's been around in the U.S. and a global brand, 100-plus, 150 years old. But there could be some new investors online, and it will be great to -- let's start with a brief introduction of the company in terms of what S&P does. S&P does a lot these days. It was just Ratings, but it's just too much to grasp in one go.
So yes, it will be great to start with an introduction
S&P Global Inc at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services and FinTech / Info Services Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 01, 2021 / 04:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...