Jun 01, 2021 / 04:40PM GMT

Sameer Kalucha - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Analyst



Hi. This is Sameer Kalucha. I'm an information services analyst here at Deutsche Bank. On behalf of Deutsche Bank, I'm very pleased to welcome Standard & Poor's CFO, Ewout Steenbergen, to be here. It's a pleasure to have you here, Ewout.



Ewout Lucien Steenbergen - S&P Global Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Sameer. Really a pleasure to be here.



Sameer Kalucha - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Analyst



And to -- just to start off, I don't think, this is kind of like childish as well, S&P needs any introduction. This is among the oldest of the brands that's been around in the U.S. and a global brand, 100-plus, 150 years old. But there could be some new investors online, and it will be great to -- let's start with a brief introduction of the company in terms of what S&P does. S&P does a lot these days. It was just Ratings, but it's just too much to grasp in one go.



So yes, it will be great to start with an introduction