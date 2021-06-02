Jun 02, 2021 / 05:40PM GMT

Andrew Owen Nicholas - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Andrew Nicholas, and I'm the research analyst covering the information services, consulting and HR technology sectors here at William Blair. Before getting started, I'm required to inform you that for a complete list of disclosures or potential conflicts of interest, please visit our website at williamblair.com.



With that out of the way, I'm very pleased to welcome S&P Global's CEO, Doug Peterson, to the 41st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference. Thank you very much for joining us.



Douglas L. Peterson - S&P Global Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Andrew. Thank you for having us here today. I look forward to having this fireside chat.



Questions and Answers:

- William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - AnalystMy pleasure. My pleasure. Just getting right into it, I think one way to kind of set the s