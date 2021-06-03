Jun 03, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT
Chinedu Bolu - Autonomous Research LLP - Research Analyst
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining our next session with S&P Global. I am very pleased to welcome back Doug Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global, to the SEC. Doug will give a short presentation, and then we'll sit down virtually for a Q&A session. So Doug, thank you for joining our conference and over to you.
Douglas L. Peterson - S&P Global Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Christian, and thank you for hosting us today. Let me share my screen quickly here. Let me find this one. No. I mean, sorry, I have the wrong one here. Unshare that. Okay, can you see my screen? Okay, let me do this here. Okay. There we go.
So first of all, thank you for hosting us today, and I would like to give you a quick overview of what is S&P Global. And to start with, we're a company that has data and information, benchmarks and research that is used by market participants to make decisions.
We have 4 divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Gl
