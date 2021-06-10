Jun 10, 2021 / 02:15PM GMT

Benjamin Bubeck - S&P Global Ratings Inc. - Credit Analyst



Let's shift into our next panel, which will discuss emerging risks in the property and casualty insurance sector. Brian Suozzo will be moderating.



Over to you, Brian.



Brian Suozzo - S&P Global Ratings Inc. - Credit Analyst



Thank you, Ben. And good morning, everyone.



I have the privilege to be joined for a risk chat with 3 esteemed panelists, so I want to extend a thank you to Dan Hogan, Chief Risk Officer of Liberty Mutual; Turab Hussain, Chief Risk and Actuarial Officer at PartnerRe; and Robert Paiano, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer at The Hartford.



Questions and Answers:

- S&P Global Ratings Inc. - Credit AnalystBefore we jump into the dialogue, we want to involve the audience with a quick polling question, if we could put the polling question on the screen: Just looking back at how the nonlife insurance industry fared, what would you grade their performance? While we wait for the audience t