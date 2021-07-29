Q2 2021 S&P Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to S&P Global's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'd like to inform you that this call is being recorded for broadcast. (Operator Instructions) To access the webcast and slides, go to investor.spglobal.com. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce Mr. Chip Merritt, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for S&P Global. Sir, you may begin.



Robert Merritt - S&P Global Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you for joining today's S&P Global Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Presenting on today's call are Doug Peterson, President and CEO; and Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We issued a news release with our results earlier today. If you need a copy of the release and financial schedules, they can be downloaded at investor.spglobal.com.



Before we begin, I need to provide certain cautionary remarks about forward-looking statements. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in today's conference call may contain forward-looking stat