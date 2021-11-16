Nov 16, 2021 / 03:40PM GMT

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Ashish Sabadra, and I cover business and information services companies. I'm really excited to have Doug Peterson, CEO of S&P, join us here today. Thanks, Doug.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - AnalystDoug, why don't we kick off the conversation talking about the IHS Markit merger, particularly the regulatory approval. So you recently received the U.S. DOJ. Prior to that, you already received the conditional approval from EU. What is really pending from a regulatory approval perspective?- S&P Global Inc. - President, CEO & Executive DirectorWell, there's still one more regulator that's pending. It's Canada. It shouldn't be -- take a lot. And then for the 3 more significant regulators, the U.S., the U.K. and the EU, what is important is for us to continue moving very quickly with the divestitures that are still outstanding. So in a sense, t