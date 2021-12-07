Dec 07, 2021 / 09:20PM GMT

Keen Fai Tong - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



[Thank you] for joining us. I'm George Tong. I cover business and info services at Goldman Sachs. Really pleased to be joined by Ewout Steenbergen with S&P and really pleased to have you with us today.



Ewout Lucien Steenbergen - S&P Global Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, George. Thank you for hosting, and great event. So pleased to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystSo topic du jour is the pending merger with IHS Markit. You've now secured both EU and U.S. regulatory approval for the deal. Can you talk about what outstanding items remain for the deal to close? What needs to happen for the deal to successfully close?- S&P Global Inc. - Executive VP & CFOAbsolutely. So after almost a year or just over a year, I think we have clear line of sight what needs to happen.