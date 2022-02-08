Q4 2021 S&P Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to S&P Global's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'd like to inform you that this call is being recorded for broadcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce Mr. Chip Merritt, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for S&P Global. Sir, you may begin.



Robert Merritt - S&P Global Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you for joining today's S&P Global Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. Presenting on today's call are Doug Peterson, President and CEO; and Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We issued a news release with our results earlier today. If you need a copy of the release and financial schedules, they can be downloaded at investor.spglobal.com.



Before we begin, I need to provide certain cautionary remarks about forward-looking statements. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Re