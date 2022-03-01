Mar 01, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark Grant - S&P Global Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you for joining today's investor call to discuss the successful close of the merger between S&P Global and IHS Markit. Presenting on today's call are Doug Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, after the U.S. market closed, we filed an 8-K that included pro forma recast operating results and the related reconciliations. We also issued a press release with our 2022 financial guidance. Both these documents can be found at investor.spglobal.com.



In yesterday's 8-K and press release and during the conference call today, we