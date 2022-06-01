Jun 01, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you so much for being here. We're very pleased to welcome S&P Global to the conference. I'm Faiza Alwy, for those of you who don't know, I'm the business services analyst at Deutsche Bank. We have with us Ewout Steenbergen, CFO of the company. Ewout, thank you so much for being here.



Ewout Lucien Steenbergen - S&P Global Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & President of S&P Global Engineering Solutions



Thank you, Faiza, and thank you for organizing. Really great event, great conference and congratulations with your beautiful office here.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research AnalystThank you. Thank you so much. I guess let's just first start with your press release this morning where you suspended guidance. You reported results and gave guidance about 4 weeks ago. Talk to us about what's changed and what's happened in the last 4 weeks.