Jul 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Elizaveta Rasstrigina -



All right. So let's start. Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's webinar. My name is Elizaveta. As part of the Developing Markets, I am the Regional Head of Business Development for S&P Global Market Intelligence within Central and Eastern Europe, Southeast Europe, Israel and CIS region. And I'm pleased to moderate and speak at today's webinar, Climate Disclosure Requirements Are Heating Up, How is Eastern Europe Responding?



Next slide, please. Okay. So we recognize that this topic is of great interest to those on today's call. We want this to be an interactive session. So please feel free to submit questions throughout the presentation or during the Q&A session towards the end of the broadcast. Also, check out the cool widgets at the bottom of your screen. We want to highlight the related content widget, filled with valuable content and thought leadership resources, and the survey widget. Please take the time to fill out our short survey as we value your insight. Last but not least, this webinar provides closed captioning in English. Please click on the CC icon on the med