Mar 06, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT

Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. We will go ahead and get started. For those of you who do not know me, I'm Patrick O'Shaughnessy. I'm the capital markets technology analyst here at Raymond James. And up next in this room, we have S&P Global. And on their behalf, we have CEO, Doug Peterson. Thank you, everybody, for joining us this morning, and thank you, Doug.



Douglas L. Peterson - S&P Global Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Patrick. It's great to be back again in person, although we were here last year as well, but nice to see everyone.



Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



So we do have a lot of journalists and PMs in the room who may be a little bit less familiar with your story. So just to kick us off, could you maybe spend a minute or two kind of telling people what is S&P Global?



