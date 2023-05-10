May 10, 2023 / 08:45AM GMT

Manav Shiv Patnaik - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Lead Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us here at Day 2 at our Americas Select Conference. My name is Manav Patnaik. I'm Barclays' business and information services analyst. And we're very pleased to kick start today with S&P Global, and we have Doug Peterson here who is the CEO. So Doug, thank you so much for being here.



Douglas L. Peterson - S&P Global Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Manav. It's great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Lead Research AnalystYes. So Doug, maybe I just want to start off on a broader macro perspective, a few items, but you have a lot of different insights from the credit side, from the auto side, energy, index indices. So just your take on where the macro. Obviously, the market's debating between when and to the extent the recession, but just your overall thou