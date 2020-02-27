Feb 27, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the fourth quarter earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Faisel Khan. Please go ahead.



Faisel H. Khan - Sempra Energy - SVP of Finance & IR



Good morning, and welcome to Sempra Energy's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. A live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation is available on our website under the Investors section. Here in San Diego are several members of our management team, including Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Arriola, Executive Vice President and Group President; George Bilicic, President and Chief Legal Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Wall, Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.



Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. The