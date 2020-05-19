May 19, 2020 / 06:45PM GMT

Louise Bick;Investor Relations Manager -



Hi, everyone, and thank you so much for joining us.



In the room, you have Bret Lane, the Chairman and CEO of SoCalGas; as well as Mia DeMontigny, the CFO of SoCalGas; as well as Adam Pierce and myself, Louise Bick from the Sempra IR team.



With that, I'll kick it over to Bret to go over the presentation.



J. Bret Lane - Southern California Gas Company - Executive Chairman & CEO



Hello, everyone, and thank you for taking the time today. I'm going to walk through very briefly the presentation that was sent out and hit a few highlights, but also really look forward to what questions that you might have.



So in the presentation, I'm going to start with a high-level discussion around Sempra, who you're all familiar with, with our vision of being the leading infrastructure company within North America. And especially since Jeff has taken over and Trevor in his role as CFO over the last 2.5 years that I'd really highlight, I think, what you're seeing now is the product of the execution of the