Nov 05, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Sempra Energy Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Nelly Molina. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Manuela Molina Peralta - Sempra Energy - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Sempra Energy's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. A live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation is available on our website under the Investors section.



Several members of our management team are on the line with us today, including Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Justin Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Sempra LNG; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Oncor; Kevin Sagara, Group President; and Peter Wall, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.



Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results