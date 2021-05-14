Sempra Energy Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Walker Martin - Sempra Energy - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning. I'm Jeff Martin, Chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. I'd like to welcome you to the Sempra Energy 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting. On behalf of your Board of Directors and Sempra's more than 19,000 employees, we thank you, our company's owners, for attending.



I'd like to make a few remarks before we call the meeting to order. First off, Sempra Energy, like you, has had to take extraordinary steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which have been outlined in our proxy statement, annual report, first quarter report that was recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and our recently issued corporate sustainability report.



For the past year, our teams have been on the front lines, delivering essential services to health care centers, first responders, public and private hospitals, grocery stores and other critical businesses who rely on our company every day to provide the energy they need to power their lives. Our employees are well trained and dedicated to our mission, a