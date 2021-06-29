Sempra Energy Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Jun 29, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Trevor Ian Mihalik - Sempra Energy - CFO & Executive VP



(presentation)



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Sempra's 2021 Investor Day. I hope you found the opening video informative. I think it does a good job of capturing why we're so excited about the future of our company.



Today, we'd like to address many of the key questions and topics that a lot of you have raised leading up to this conference. In doing so, we will cover our 3 growth platforms: California Utilities, Texas Utilities and Sempra Infrastructure. In each of those presentations, we'll cover the business strategy and capital plans as well as spotlighting some key areas of innovation and technology. Afterwards, I'll wrap up with a fulsome update on our financial plan.



Our 3 business platforms are strategically positioned in what we believe are the most attractive markets in North America to play a critical role in the energy future. Our strategic priorities continue to be centered around executing on our $32 billion base capital plan, strengthening the balance sheet and returning cash to shareholders. Moreov