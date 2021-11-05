Q3 2021 Sempra Energy Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Sempra Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ms. Nelly Molina. Please go ahead.



Manuela Molina Peralta - Sempra - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2021 earnings call for Sempra. A live webcast of this teleconference and a slide presentation is available on our website under the Investors section. We have several members of our management team with us today, including: Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Justin Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Faisel Khan, Chief Financial Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Oncor; Kevin Sagara, Group President; and Peter Wall, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.



Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation